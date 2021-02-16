Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MDNG Meets with Korean Society of Maryland to Discuss Vaccine [Image 2 of 2]

    MDNG Meets with Korean Society of Maryland to Discuss Vaccine

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Chazz Kibler 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Members of the Korean Society of Maryland met with Brig. Gen. Janeen Birckhead, commander of the Maryland Army National Guard, and her staff to discuss the challenges of getting the COVID-19 vaccine to the Korean community. The MDNG has been activated to support Maryland's COVID-19 response by providing direct support to county health departments in assisting with the acceleration of vaccination and COVID-19 testing efforts. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Chazz Kibler)

