MDNG Meets with Korean Society of Maryland to Discuss Vaccine

Members of the Korean Society of Maryland met with Brig. Gen. Janeen Birckhead, commander of the Maryland Army National Guard, and her staff to discuss the challenges of getting the COVID-19 vaccine to the Korean community. The MDNG has been activated to support Maryland's COVID-19 response by providing direct support to county health departments in assisting with the acceleration of vaccination and COVID-19 testing efforts. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Chazz Kibler)

