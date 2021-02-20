Texas Guard Delivers Water following Winter Storm 2021

Texas Guardsmen work with local volunteers to deliver clean drinking water to their fellow Texans at Birchman Baptist Church in Fort Worth, Texas, 20 February 2021. The Texas Military Department, working with the Texas Division of Emergency Management and numerous other agencies, first responders, county officials and volunteers delivered millions of cases of water, food and other commodities to Texans in need after Winter Storm 2021 left millions without power or water. (U.S. Army National Guard courtesy of Capt. John Rose)

Date Taken: 02.20.2021 Location: FORT WORTH, TX, US