    2021 CNGB Biathlon: Day 1 [Image 7 of 7]

    2021 CNGB Biathlon: Day 1

    LITTLE FALLS, MN, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2021

    Photo by Spc. Sara Messner 

    Camp Ripley Training Center

    Support staff for the Chief of the National Guard Bureau Biathlon are on the range preparing the ski trails for the championships this week. Among the staff are range crew members, medics, paramedics and more who are integral to the success of the mission. (Minnesota National Guard Photo by Spc. Sara Messner)

