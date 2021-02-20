Support staff for the Chief of the National Guard Bureau Biathlon are on the range preparing the ski trails for the championships this week. Among the staff are range crew members, medics, paramedics and more who are integral to the success of the mission. (Minnesota National Guard Photo by Spc. Sara Messner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.20.2021 Date Posted: 02.21.2021 10:00 Photo ID: 6526869 VIRIN: 210220-Z-ML887-1059 Resolution: 6017x4814 Size: 5.91 MB Location: LITTLE FALLS, MN, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2021 CNGB Biathlon: Day 1 [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Sara Messner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.