    2021 CNGB Biathlon: Day 1 [Image 6 of 7]

    2021 CNGB Biathlon: Day 1

    LITTLE FALLS, MN, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2021

    Photo by Spc. Sara Messner 

    Camp Ripley Training Center

    Sgt. Carina Rauch of the Minnesota National Guard marks the lane lines for the finish line of the 2021 Chief of the National Guard Bureau Biathlon Championships. Support staff are on the range preparing for the event. Among the staff are range crew members, medics, paramedics and more who are integral to the success of the mission. (Minnesota National Guard Photo by Spc. Sara Messner)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2021 CNGB Biathlon: Day 1 [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Sara Messner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ski
    Biathlon
    National Guard
    CNGB Championships
    GuardBiathlon

