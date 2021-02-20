2021 CNGB Biathlon: Day 1

Staff Sgt. Jimmy Olson of the Minnesota National Guard holds a string to mark the lane lines for the 2021 Chief of the National Guard Bureau Biathlon Championships. Support staff are on the range preparing for the event. Among the staff are range crew members, medics, paramedics and more who are integral to the success of the mission. (Minnesota National Guard Photo by Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

