2021 CNGB Biathlon: Day 1

Sgt. 1st Class Stephine Lickteig and Sgt. 1st Class Shawnda Duray pull sleds of fruit, water, and other supplies for the athletes. Support staff for the Chief of the National Guard Bureau Biathlon are on the range preparing for the championships this week. Among the staff are range crew members, medics, paramedics and more who are integral to the success of the mission. (Minnesota National Guard Photo by Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

