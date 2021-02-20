Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2021 CNGB Biathlon: Day 1

    2021 CNGB Biathlon: Day 1

    LITTLE FALLS, MN, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh 

    Camp Ripley Training Center

    Spc. Bryonna Anderson and Chief of the Range Chief Warrant Officer 5 Roger Sorben pose for a photo while supporting the 2021 Chief of the National Guard Bureau Biathlon Championships. Support staff for the CNGB Biathlon are on the range preparing the ski trails for the competition. (Minnesota National Guard Photo by Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

    Date Taken: 02.20.2021
    Date Posted: 02.21.2021 09:59
    VIRIN: 210220-Z-DY230-1013
    Location: LITTLE FALLS, MN, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2021 CNGB Biathlon: Day 1 [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ski
    Biathlon
    Minnesota National Guard
    National Guard
    CNGB Championships
    GuardBiathlon

