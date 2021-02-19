Illinois Army National Guard Capt. Marcus Dunn, the Master of Ceremonies for the Illinois National Guard's African-American History Month Celebration, closes out the event. The event celebrated the proud history of African-Americans serving in the Illinois National Guard, including the "Fighting" 8th Infantry Regiment, the first all African-American unit that was led by Black officers. The event also discussed the contributions of African-Americans to the Illinois National Guard today.
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2021 00:24
|Photo ID:
|6526794
|VIRIN:
|210219-A-OH563-556
|Resolution:
|4177x3392
|Size:
|2.21 MB
|Location:
|SPRINGFIELD, IL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Illinois National Guard African-American History Month Celebration [Image 10 of 10], by LTC Bradford Leighton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT