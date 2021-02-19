Illinois National Guard African-American History Month Celebration

Illinois Army National Guard 1st. Sgt. (retired) DoGood Efe-Nogo, who is a chief and prince of an African tribe in the delta region of Nigeria, was the keynote speaker at the Illinois National Guard's African-American History Month celebration. Here the retired first sergeant takes a photo with Maj. Gen. Rich Neely, the Adjutant General of Illinois and Commander of the Illinois National Guard. The event celebrated the proud history of African-Americans serving in the Illinois National Guard, including the "Fighting" 8th Infantry Regiment, the first all African-American unit that was led by Black officers. The event also discussed the contributions of African-Americans to the Illinois National Guard today.

