    Illinois National Guard African-American History Month Celebration [Image 6 of 10]

    Illinois National Guard African-American History Month Celebration

    SPRINGFIELD, IL, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2021

    Photo by Lt. Col. Bradford Leighton 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    Illinois Army National Guard 1st. Sgt. (retired) DoGood Efe-Nogo, who is a chief and prince of an African tribe in the delta region of Nigeria, was the keynote speaker at the Illinois National Guard's African-American History Month celebration. Here the retired first sergeant takes a photo with Maj. Gen. Rich Neely, the Adjutant General of Illinois and Commander of the Illinois National Guard. The event celebrated the proud history of African-Americans serving in the Illinois National Guard, including the "Fighting" 8th Infantry Regiment, the first all African-American unit that was led by Black officers. The event also discussed the contributions of African-Americans to the Illinois National Guard today.

    Date Taken: 02.19.2021
    Date Posted: 02.21.2021 00:24
    Photo ID: 6526792
    VIRIN: 210219-A-OH563-148
    Resolution: 3399x3122
    Size: 1.61 MB
    Location: SPRINGFIELD, IL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    Diversity Inclusion African-American History Illinois National Guard

