Illinois Army National Guard 1st. Sgt. (retired) DoGood Efe-Nogo, who is a chief and prince of an African tribe in the delta region of Nigeria, was the keynote speaker at the Illinois National Guard's African-American History Month celebration is coined by Maj. Gen. Rich Neely, the Adjutant General of Illinois and Commander of the Illinois National Guard. The event celebrated the proud history of African-Americans serving in the Illinois National Guard, including the "Fighting" 8th Infantry Regiment, the first all African-American unit that was led by Black officers. The event also discussed the contributions of African-Americans to the Illinois National Guard today.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.19.2021 Date Posted: 02.21.2021 00:24 Photo ID: 6526791 VIRIN: 210219-A-OH563-982 Resolution: 4104x2822 Size: 1.83 MB Location: SPRINGFIELD, IL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Illinois National Guard African-American History Month Celebration [Image 10 of 10], by LTC Bradford Leighton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.