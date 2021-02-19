Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Illinois National Guard African-American History Month Celebration [Image 5 of 10]

    Illinois National Guard African-American History Month Celebration

    SPRINGFIELD, IL, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2021

    Photo by Lt. Col. Bradford Leighton 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    Illinois Army National Guard 1st. Sgt. (retired) DoGood Efe-Nogo, who is a chief and prince of an African tribe in the delta region of Nigeria, was the keynote speaker at the Illinois National Guard's African-American History Month celebration is coined by Maj. Gen. Rich Neely, the Adjutant General of Illinois and Commander of the Illinois National Guard. The event celebrated the proud history of African-Americans serving in the Illinois National Guard, including the "Fighting" 8th Infantry Regiment, the first all African-American unit that was led by Black officers. The event also discussed the contributions of African-Americans to the Illinois National Guard today.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2021
    Date Posted: 02.21.2021 00:24
    Photo ID: 6526791
    VIRIN: 210219-A-OH563-982
    Resolution: 4104x2822
    Size: 1.83 MB
    Location: SPRINGFIELD, IL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Illinois National Guard African-American History Month Celebration [Image 10 of 10], by LTC Bradford Leighton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Illinois National Guard African-American History Month Celebration
    Illinois National Guard African-American History Month Celebration
    Illinois National Guard African-American History Month Celebration
    Illinois National Guard African-American History Month Celebration
    Illinois National Guard African-American History Month Celebration
    Illinois National Guard African-American History Month Celebration
    Illinois National Guard African-American History Month Celebration
    Illinois National Guard African-American History Month Celebration
    Illinois National Guard African-American History Month Celebration
    Illinois National Guard African-American History Month Celebration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Diversity Inclusion African-American History Illinois National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT