USS Conducts Gun Qualification Shoot

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 19, 2021) – Ensign Jack Cabell, electronic warfare officer aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58), fires an M9 pistol during a gun shoot Feb. 19, 2021. Laboon is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (US Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Jeremy R. Boan/Released)

