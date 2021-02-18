Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spartan Paratroopers Finish Arctic Warrior 21 with Airborne Operation [Image 9 of 19]

    Spartan Paratroopers Finish Arctic Warrior 21 with Airborne Operation

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2021

    Photo by Maj. Jason Welch 

    4th Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Paratroopers with the 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, executed a second airborne operation as part of Arctic Warrior 21, Feb. 18, at Malemute Drop Zone, Alaska. The paratroopers from 1st Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, and 6th Brigade Engineer Battalion (Airborne), jumped into snowy skies before and then completed ruck marches to validate their capability to execute airborne operations in Arctic conditions. The Spartan Brigade is the only airborne infantry brigade combat team in the Arctic and Pacific theaters, providing the combatant commander with the unique capability to project an expeditionary force by air.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2021
    Date Posted: 02.20.2021 20:18
    Photo ID: 6526730
    VIRIN: 210218-A-XI247-009
    Resolution: 2000x3000
    Size: 1.84 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spartan Paratroopers Finish Arctic Warrior 21 with Airborne Operation [Image 19 of 19], by MAJ Jason Welch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Spartan Brigade
    airborne
    National Guard
    U.S. Army Alaska
    AW21

