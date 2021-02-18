Spartan Paratroopers Finish Arctic Warrior 21 with Airborne Operation

Paratroopers with the 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, executed a second airborne operation as part of Arctic Warrior 21, Feb. 18, at Malemute Drop Zone, Alaska. The paratroopers from 1st Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, and 6th Brigade Engineer Battalion (Airborne), jumped into snowy skies before and then completed ruck marches to validate their capability to execute airborne operations in Arctic conditions. The Spartan Brigade is the only airborne infantry brigade combat team in the Arctic and Pacific theaters, providing the combatant commander with the unique capability to project an expeditionary force by air.

