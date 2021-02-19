Veteran African American regiment, its band, among those to be honored at Fort Benning

FORT BENNING, Ga. – Soldiers of the all-African American 24th Infantry Regiment and family members in 1941 outside the building here that housed the regiment's post exchange and snack bar. The building, which was across the street from the regiment's barracks, was built in 1937. Officials here will unveil a commemorative plaque at the site Feb. 24 during an observance of African American History Month, which will honor African American Soldiers who served at Fort Benning. The day is also scheduled to include a visit to the regiment's former theater, to the home once occupied by retired Gen. Colin L. Powell when he was a captain and major, and a renaming of a band hall in honor of the former 24th Infantry Regiment bandmaster, Chief Warrant Officer Robert B. Tresville Sr. Activated in 1869, the regiment served in the American West, and saw action on San Juan Hill during Spanish American War, and also served in Mexico, the Philippines, in World War II and the Korean War. It was stationed at Fort Benning from 1922 to April 1942.



(Photo by L. Albert Scipio)

