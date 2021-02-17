Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Michigan TAG Awards Coin of Excellence in DC

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2021

    Photo by Capt. Joe Legros 

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Army Maj. Katherine Hodges, logistics officer with the 177th Military Police Brigade and Joint Task Force Independence, awaits a coin of excellence from Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers, adjutant general of the Michigan National Guard, for her efforts during Capitol Response in Washington, D.C., Feb. 17, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Joe Legros)

