U.S. Army Maj. Katherine Hodges, logistics officer with the 177th Military Police Brigade and Joint Task Force Independence, awaits a coin of excellence from Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers, adjutant general of the Michigan National Guard, for her efforts during Capitol Response in Washington, D.C., Feb. 17, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Joe Legros)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2021 Date Posted: 02.20.2021 12:05 Photo ID: 6526556 VIRIN: 210217-Z-SD031-3003 Resolution: 2191x3286 Size: 2.93 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Hometown: LANSING, MI, US Hometown: TAYLOR, MI, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Michigan TAG Awards Coin of Excellence in DC, by CPT Joe Legros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.