U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Seth Carozza, a C-130J Super Hercules pilot assigned to the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, waves to local nationals at a location in East Africa as he prepares to take-off to support airlift operations, Feb.16, 2021. The 75th EAS is the sole provider of tactical airlift capabilities for the Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dan Asselta)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2021 10:09
|Photo ID:
|6526519
|VIRIN:
|210216-F-UN842-0799
|Resolution:
|3400x2262
|Size:
|507.69 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 75th EAS transfers cargo in East Africa [Image 25 of 25], by TSgt Daniel Asselta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT