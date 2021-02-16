U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Michael Dean aligns a transportation vehicle to transport cargo from a C-130J Super Hercules to an East Africa location, on Feb.16, 2021. The 75th EAS is the sole provider of tactical airlift capabilities for the Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dan Asselta)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2021 10:08
|Photo ID:
|6526518
|VIRIN:
|210216-F-UN842-0628
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.29 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 75th EAS transfers cargo in East Africa [Image 25 of 25], by TSgt Daniel Asselta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT