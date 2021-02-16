Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    75th EAS transfers cargo in East Africa [Image 20 of 25]

    75th EAS transfers cargo in East Africa

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.16.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa Combat Camera

    U.S. Air Force loadmasters assigned to the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron unload cargo from a C-130J Super Hercules in East Africa during an airlift mission in East Africa, Feb. 16, 2021. The 75th EAS is the sole provider of tactical airlift capabilities for the Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dan Asselta)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2021
    Date Posted: 02.20.2021 10:08
    Photo ID: 6526517
    VIRIN: 210216-F-UN842-0592
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.38 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 75th EAS transfers cargo in East Africa [Image 25 of 25], by TSgt Daniel Asselta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFRICOM
    1CTCS
    C-130J
    Air Force
    CJTF-HOA
    75th EAS

