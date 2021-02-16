75th EAS transfers cargo in East Africa

U.S. Air Force loadmasters assigned to the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron unload cargo from a C-130J Super Hercules in East Africa during an airlift mission in East Africa, Feb. 16, 2021. The 75th EAS is the sole provider of tactical airlift capabilities for the Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dan Asselta)

