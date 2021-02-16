U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Seth Carozza, a C-130J Super Hercules pilot assigned to the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, makes flight adjustments over Eastern Africa, Feb. 16, 2021. The 75th EAS is the sole provider of tactical airlift capabilities for the Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dan Asselta)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2021 Date Posted: 02.20.2021 10:08 Photo ID: 6526509 VIRIN: 210216-F-UN842-313 Resolution: 5459x3632 Size: 1.08 MB Location: UNKNOWN/UNDISCLOSED, DJ Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 75th EAS transfers cargo in East Africa [Image 25 of 25], by TSgt Daniel Asselta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.