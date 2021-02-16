Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    75th EAS transfers cargo in East Africa [Image 10 of 25]

    75th EAS transfers cargo in East Africa

    DJIBOUTI

    02.16.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa Combat Camera

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Seth Carozza (left) and Capt Zachary Palisch, C-130J Super Hercules pilots assigned to the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, takeoff from Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, to support airlift operations in Eastern Africa, Feb. 16, 2021. The 75th EAS is the sole provider of tactical airlift capabilities for the Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dan Asselta)

    Date Taken: 02.16.2021
    Date Posted: 02.20.2021 10:08
    Photo ID: 6526507
    VIRIN: 210216-F-UN842-260
    Resolution: 4131x2749
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: DJ
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 75th EAS transfers cargo in East Africa [Image 25 of 25], by TSgt Daniel Asselta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFRICOM
    1CTCS
    C-130J
    Air Force
    CJTF-HOA
    75th EAS

