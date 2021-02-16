75th EAS transfers cargo in East Africa

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Michael Dean and Airman 1st Class Megan Irvin, loadmasters assigned to the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, direct cargo being loaded into a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft for transport to East Africa on Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Feb. 16, 2021. The 75th EAS is the sole provider of tactical airlift capabilities for the Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dan Asselta)

