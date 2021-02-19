PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 19, 2021) U.S. Navy Fire Controlman 3rd Class Henry Serratos, from Santa Rosa, Calif., responds to a security alert during an anti-terrorism/force protection drill aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) Feb. 19, 2021. Bunker Hill, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.19.2021 Date Posted: 02.20.2021 05:59 Photo ID: 6526328 VIRIN: 210219-N-HI500-1011 Resolution: 2437x3412 Size: 1.12 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Hometown: SANTA ROSA, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) Conducts Routine Operations [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Brandie Nuzzi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.