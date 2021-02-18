SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 18, 2021) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) transits the South China Sea Feb. 18, 2021. John Finn, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jason Waite)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.18.2021 Date Posted: 02.20.2021 05:53 Photo ID: 6526327 VIRIN: 210218-N-SS350-1012 Resolution: 5418x3048 Size: 1.44 MB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS John Finn (DDG 113) Conducts Routine Operations [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Jason Waite, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.