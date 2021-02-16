USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) Conducts Routine Operations

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 16, 2021) U.S. Navy Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Jarrett Cooper, from Catlett, Va., right, and Yeoman 2nd Class Seth Roberts, from, Callicoon, N.Y., secure a simulated pipe rupture during a damage control drill aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) Feb. 16, 2021. Bunker Hill, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2021 05:44
|Photo ID:
|6526318
|VIRIN:
|210216-N-HI500-1014
|Resolution:
|5197x3712
|Size:
|1.42 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Hometown:
|CALLICOON, NY, US
|Hometown:
|CATLETT, VA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
