SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 18, 2021) – U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Michelle Lane, a microbiologist, injects solution into DNA samples for COVID surveillance testing aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Feb. 18, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Erik Melgar)

Date Taken: 02.18.2021
Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA