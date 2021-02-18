SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 18, 2021) – U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Michelle Lane, a microbiologist, injects solution into DNA samples for COVID surveillance testing aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Feb. 18, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Erik Melgar)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2021 05:39
|Photo ID:
|6526313
|VIRIN:
|210218-N-XX200-1018
|Resolution:
|3015x4530
|Size:
|1 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 14 of 14], by SN Erik Melgar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
