Trent Combs took over the Information Technology director role in 2020 and performs an important function of maintaining the Virtual Teleconference systems, along with other network responsibilities at the 597th Transportation Brigade at Joint Base Eustis-Langley, Va.
Combs is a U.S. Army veteran, who joined the Army as a medical specialist in order to have an opportunity to learn, grow and travel. He transitioned to a field in Information Technology to challenge himself.
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2021 22:21
|Photo ID:
|6526055
|VIRIN:
|201021-A-QT896-297
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.34 MB
|Location:
|YORKTOWN, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Veteran 'still serving,' fullfilling important role in Army Information Systems, by Julie A Kelemen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT