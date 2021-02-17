Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ash Wednesday Service [Image 2 of 2]

    Ash Wednesday Service

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class R.J. Lannom 

    78th Troop Command

    National Guardsmen attend an Ash Wednesday service at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Feb. 17, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to district, state, and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class R.J. Lannom Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2021
    Date Posted: 02.19.2021 19:57
    Photo ID: 6526007
    VIRIN: 210217-A-PZ950-1389
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 29.28 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ash Wednesday Service [Image 2 of 2], by SFC R.J. Lannom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

