Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    210203-Z-IB888-006 [Image 5 of 5]

    210203-Z-IB888-006

    LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lerone Simmons 

    Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Spc. Quinton Boyd, a member assigned to a Facility Assistance Support Team, Kentucky National Guard, sanitizes mailboxes with an electrostatic sprayer while at Sayre Christian Village, Lexington, Ky., 3 Feb. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear directed troops to supplement long term healthcare facilities in COVID 19 hot spots throughout Kentucky.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2021
    Date Posted: 02.19.2021 19:45
    Photo ID: 6525990
    VIRIN: 210203-Z-IB888-006
    Resolution: 4464x2976
    Size: 3.63 MB
    Location: LEXINGTON, KY, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210203-Z-IB888-006 [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Lerone Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    210212-courtesyphoto-004
    210212-courtesyphoto-005
    210203-Z-IB888-005
    210203-Z-IB888-004
    210203-Z-IB888-006

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kentucky National Guard
    Army
    National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT