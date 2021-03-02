210203-Z-IB888-006

Spc. Quinton Boyd, a member assigned to a Facility Assistance Support Team, Kentucky National Guard, sanitizes mailboxes with an electrostatic sprayer while at Sayre Christian Village, Lexington, Ky., 3 Feb. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear directed troops to supplement long term healthcare facilities in COVID 19 hot spots throughout Kentucky.
