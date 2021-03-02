Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210203-Z-IB888-004 [Image 4 of 5]

    210203-Z-IB888-004

    LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lerone Simmons 

    Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Karen Venis, CEO of Sayre Christian Village, leads Kentucky National Guard leadership through her long term healthcare facility during a command visit in Lexington, Ky., 3 Feb. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear directed troops to supplement long term healthcare facilities in COVID 19 hot spots throughout Kentucky.

    IMAGE INFO

