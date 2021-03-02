Karen Venis, CEO of Sayre Christian Village, leads Kentucky National Guard leadership through her long term healthcare facility during a command visit in Lexington, Ky., 3 Feb. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear directed troops to supplement long term healthcare facilities in COVID 19 hot spots throughout Kentucky.
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2021 19:45
|Photo ID:
|6525989
|VIRIN:
|210203-Z-IB888-004
|Resolution:
|4464x2976
|Size:
|3.29 MB
|Location:
|LEXINGTON, KY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 210203-Z-IB888-004 [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Lerone Simmons, identified by DVIDS
