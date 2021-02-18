USS Laboon Conducts Operations with CSG2

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 18, 2021) – Fire Controlman 2nd Class Brittany Lucas, from Breda, Iowa, weatherproofs connection cables on a harpoon missile aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58) Feb. 18, 2021. Laboon is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (US Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Jeremy R. Boan/Released)

