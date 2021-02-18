Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Laboon Conducts Operations with CSG2 [Image 3 of 5]

    USS Laboon Conducts Operations with CSG2

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    02.18.2021

    Photo by Seaman Jeremy Boan 

    Carrier Strike Group Two (CSG-2)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 18, 2021) – Fire Controlman 3rd Class Tyler White, from Mooresville, North Carolina, weatherproofs connection cables on a harpoon missile aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58) Feb. 18, 2021. Laboon is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (US Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Jeremy R. Boan/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2021
    Date Posted: 02.19.2021 17:44
    Photo ID: 6525805
    VIRIN: 210218-N-UL352-1017
    Resolution: 5048x3365
    Size: 1005.88 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

