    7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) MEDIA ADVISORY

    EGLIN AFB, DC, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Veasley 

    7th Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    “Sgt. 1st Class Duke Webb appeared in court today via video from the Winnebago County, Illinois, jail for his arraignment, in which he pled not guilty to charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. His next court appearance is scheduled for March 30. Our command will continue to fully support the law enforcement investigation.”

    For additional information, contact Maj. Dan Lessard, 1st Special Forces Command (Airborne)
    Public Affairs Office at 910-908-3947 or at daniel.j.lessard.mil@socom.mil.

