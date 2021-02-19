“Sgt. 1st Class Duke Webb appeared in court today via video from the Winnebago County, Illinois, jail for his arraignment, in which he pled not guilty to charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. His next court appearance is scheduled for March 30. Our command will continue to fully support the law enforcement investigation.”



For additional information, contact Maj. Dan Lessard, 1st Special Forces Command (Airborne)

Public Affairs Office at 910-908-3947 or at daniel.j.lessard.mil@socom.mil.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.19.2021 Date Posted: 02.19.2021 17:47 Photo ID: 6525802 VIRIN: 210219-A-NV708-261 Resolution: 998x752 Size: 117.96 KB Location: EGLIN AFB, DC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) MEDIA ADVISORY, by SFC Matthew Veasley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.