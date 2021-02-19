Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Virtual Change of Command for NTAG Mid America [Image 8 of 8]

    Virtual Change of Command for NTAG Mid America

    ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Chris Williamson 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Mid America

    ST. LOUIS (Feb. 19, 2021) Cmdr. Benjamin Fischer, left, oncoming commanding officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Mid America, relieves Cmdr. Bradley Whittington during a virtual change of command ceremony at NTAG Mid America headquarters in St. Louis, Feb. 19, 2021. After the ceremony, Whittington retired from the U.S. Navy after 20 years of naval service. NTAG Mid America, part of Navy Recruiting Command, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas encompassing Missouri, Kansas, central and southern Illinois, and a portion of Kentucky. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson)

    Date Taken: 02.19.2021
    Date Posted: 02.19.2021 14:43
    Photo ID: 6525476
    VIRIN: 210219-N-JH293-1052
    Resolution: 5235x3299
    Size: 891.57 KB
    Location: ST. LOUIS, MO, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

