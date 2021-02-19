Virtual Change of Command for NTAG Mid America

ST. LOUIS (Feb. 19, 2021) Cmdr. Bradley Whittington, outgoing commanding officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Mid America, smiles under his face mask during a virtual change of command ceremony at NTAG Mid America headquarters in St. Louis, Feb. 19, 2021. After the ceremony, Whittington retired from the U.S. Navy after 20 years of naval service. NTAG Mid America, part of Navy Recruiting Command, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas encompassing Missouri, Kansas, central and southern Illinois, and a portion of Kentucky. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson)

