    Good Grades Pay! Exchange Awards $4,000 to Three Military Children for Academic Excellence

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2021

    Three hardworking military children won $4,000 through the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s You Made the Grade sweepstakes, which rewards military kids who maintain a B average in school.

