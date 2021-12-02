Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HEAT Trainer Fort McCoy [Image 14 of 17]

    HEAT Trainer Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2021

    Photo by Greg Mason 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    Soldier from the 811 Hospital Center performing rollover procedures with the HEAT trainer at Fort McCoy WI.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2021
    Date Posted: 02.19.2021 11:27
    Photo ID: 6525101
    VIRIN: 210212-D-VQ984-956
    Resolution: 4256x2832
    Size: 5.56 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HEAT Trainer Fort McCoy [Image 17 of 17], by Greg Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

