Soldier from the 811 Hospital Center performing rollover procedures with the HEAT trainer at Fort McCoy WI.
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2021 11:27
|Photo ID:
|6525100
|VIRIN:
|210212-D-VQ984-938
|Resolution:
|4256x2832
|Size:
|5.57 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, HEAT Trainer Fort McCoy [Image 17 of 17], by Greg Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
