    Celebrate Black History Month

    Celebrate Black History Month

    LITTLE FALLS, MN, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh 

    Camp Ripley Training Center

    Spc. Romeo Hall, Automated Logistics Specialist with G Co 134th BSB, poses for a photo near his office at the Consolidated Maintenance Activity- South (CMA-S) located on Camp Ripley, Minnesota. Hall believes it is important to celebrate culture and heritage.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2021
    Date Posted: 02.19.2021 09:52
    Photo ID: 6524992
    VIRIN: 210120-A-DY230-329
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 4.96 MB
    Location: LITTLE FALLS, MN, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Celebrate Black History Month, by SGT Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Celebrate Black History Month

    TAGS

    Diversity
    African American
    Mentorship
    Camp Ripley
    Black History Month

