Spc. Romeo Hall, Automated Logistics Specialist with G Co 134th BSB, poses for a photo near his office at the Consolidated Maintenance Activity- South (CMA-S) located on Camp Ripley, Minnesota. Hall believes it is important to celebrate culture and heritage.
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2021 09:52
|Photo ID:
|6524992
|VIRIN:
|210120-A-DY230-329
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|4.96 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE FALLS, MN, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Celebrate Black History Month, by SGT Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
