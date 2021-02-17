SUBASE New London Chaplain Center Sailor Named Service Person of the Month

210217-N-ME396-1001 GROTON, Conn. (Feb. 17, 2021) Naval Submarine Base (SUBASE) New London Chaplain Cmdr. Jamie Stall-Ryan presents Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Kieleyanne Chaisson with a certificate of recognition from the Chamber of Commerce of Eastern Connecticut (the Chamber) for her selection as Service Person of the Month (SPOM) for January 2021. The SPOM Program is organized by the Chamber and local Rotary and service clubs such as the New London Lions, to honor local military personnel of all branches who not only excel in their regular duties, but also go above and beyond in their contributions to their community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan B. Lotz/Released)

