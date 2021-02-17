Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    SUBASE New London Chaplain Center Sailor Named Service Person of the Month

    SUBASE New London Chaplain Center Sailor Named Service Person of the Month

    GROTON, CT, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tristan Lotz 

    Subase New London

    210217-N-ME396-1001 GROTON, Conn. (Feb. 17, 2021) Naval Submarine Base (SUBASE) New London Chaplain Cmdr. Jamie Stall-Ryan presents Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Kieleyanne Chaisson with a certificate of recognition from the Chamber of Commerce of Eastern Connecticut (the Chamber) for her selection as Service Person of the Month (SPOM) for January 2021. The SPOM Program is organized by the Chamber and local Rotary and service clubs such as the New London Lions, to honor local military personnel of all branches who not only excel in their regular duties, but also go above and beyond in their contributions to their community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan B. Lotz/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2021
    Date Posted: 02.19.2021 09:43
    Photo ID: 6524990
    VIRIN: 210217-N-ME396-1001
    Resolution: 3000x2143
    Size: 650.51 KB
    Location: GROTON, CT, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SUBASE New London Chaplain Center Sailor Named Service Person of the Month, by PO2 Tristan Lotz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval Submarine Base New London
    Service Person of the Month
    Chamber of Commerce of Eastern Connecticut

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT