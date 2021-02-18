210218-N-RG587-1016 YORKTOWN, VA (Feb. 18, 2021) Gunner's Mate 3rd Class Anthony Harris, from Surprise, Arizona, secures ordnance aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Vella Gulf (CG 72), Feb. 18, 2021. Vella Gulf is pier side at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown conducting routine maintenance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dean M. Cates)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2021 07:17
|Photo ID:
|6524882
|VIRIN:
|210218-N-RG587-1016
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|754.9 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Vella Gulf pierside [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Dean Cates, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
