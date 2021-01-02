Getting to know Aviano military members, this video highlights TSgt Tory Cusimano who works at Public Affairs. Getting to know his background, and his mission.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2021 Date Posted: 02.19.2021 06:44 Photo ID: 6524822 VIRIN: 210201-F-IK735-805 Resolution: 1920x1080 Size: 601.81 KB Location: IT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Know Your Military-Tory Cusimano, by SrA Kevyn Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.