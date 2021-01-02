Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Know Your Military-Tory Cusimano

    ITALY

    02.01.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Kevyn Allen 

    AFN Aviano

    Getting to know Aviano military members, this video highlights TSgt Tory Cusimano who works at Public Affairs. Getting to know his background, and his mission.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2021
    Date Posted: 02.19.2021 06:44
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Know Your Military-Tory Cusimano, by SrA Kevyn Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    31st fighter wing
    aviano air base
    know your mil

