Eagle Ace II

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Kitefre K. Oboho, Commander 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, pins Airborne wings onto Italian Air Force Col. Antonio Pellegrino, Commander 16st Wing Martina Franca, after airborne operation onto Rivolto Italian Air Force Base, Udine Italy, Udine Italy, Feb. 18, 2021 under Covid-19 prevention conditions. The purpose of this operation is to improve relationship with host nation, strengthen the alliance and increase NATO interoperability. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands‘ areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)

