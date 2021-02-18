U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade conduct an airborne operation from U.S. Air Force 86th Air Wing C-130 Hercules aircraft with Italian Army 4th Alpini Regiment and Italian Air Force 16th Wing Force Protection and 3rd Wing, during exercise Eagle Ace II at Rivolto Italian Air Force Base, Udine Italy, Udine Italy, Feb. 18, 2021 under Covid-19 prevention conditions. The purpose of this operation is to improve relationship with host nation, strengthen the alliance and increase NATO interoperability. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands‘ areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)

