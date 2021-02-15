75th EAS moves cargo in East Africa

U.S. Air Force Captain Zach Palisch, C-130J Super Hercules pilot assigned to 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron (EAS), flies over East Africa Feb. 15, 2021. The 75th EAS is the sole provider of tactical airlift capabilities for the Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Victoria Hadden)

