    75th EAS moves cargo in East Africa [Image 16 of 17]

    75th EAS moves cargo in East Africa

    UNKNOWN/UNDISCLOSED, DJIBOUTI

    02.15.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Victoria Hadden 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron       

    U.S. Air Force Captain Zach Palisch, C-130J Super Hercules pilot assigned to 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron (EAS), flies over East Africa Feb. 15, 2021. The 75th EAS is the sole provider of tactical airlift capabilities for the Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Victoria Hadden)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2021
    Date Posted: 02.19.2021 06:46
    Photo ID: 6524803
    VIRIN: 210215-F-FN125-602
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.74 MB
    Location: UNKNOWN/UNDISCLOSED, DJ
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 75th EAS moves cargo in East Africa [Image 17 of 17], by A1C Victoria Hadden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFRICOM
    HOA
    1 CTCS
    C-130
    CJTF-HOA
    75th EAS

