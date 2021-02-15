The Fly Away security team (FAST) from the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron (EAS) departs the C-130J Super Hercules in Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Feb. 15, 2021. The 75th EAS is the sole provider of tactical airlift capabilities for the Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Victoria Hadden)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2021 06:46
|Photo ID:
|6524802
|VIRIN:
|210215-F-FN125-656
|Resolution:
|3683x4024
|Size:
|2.93 MB
|Location:
|UNKNOWN/UNDISCLOSED, DJ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 75th EAS moves cargo in East Africa [Image 17 of 17], by A1C Victoria Hadden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
