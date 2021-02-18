Hagåtña Fury 21: 3d Transportation Battalion, Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 465 Marines team up to transport fuel

A U.S. Marine Corps crew chief with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 465 (HMH-465), 1st Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), monitors the fuel bladders over the Pacific Ocean at Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 18, 2021. Marines with 3d Transportation Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 3 (CLR-3), 3d Marine Logistics Group (MLG), integrated with HMH-465, 1st MAW to rapidly transport fuel to a forward arming and refueling point on Ukibaru Island during Hagåtña Fury 21. CLR-3 is conducting Hagåtña Fury 21 in concert with elements of 3d Marine Division (MARDIV), 1st MAW, and Maritime Prepositioning Squadron 3 in order to build and test a “Fight Now” force capable of providing expeditionary sustainment from key maritime terrain in support of III MEF. During the exercise, CLR-3 is operating with 3D MARDIV and 1st MAW to execute seizure and defense of key maritime terrain and expeditionary advanced base sustainment operations around Okinawa, while simultaneously conducting an MPF offload and distributed command and control from Naval Base Guam. 3d MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ryan Harvey)

