    CFAO Black History Month Event

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.19.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    CAMP SHIELDS, Japan (Feb. 19, 2021) A member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Phi Omicron Omega Chapter talks with Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa chaplain Cmdr. Jason Rochester at the CFAO Black History Month event held on Camp Shields, Okinawa, Japan Feb. 19, 2021. Members of Alpha Kappa Alpha were among the participants in a presentation on the historic Black fraternities and sororities of the National Pan-Hellenic Council. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2021
    Date Posted: 02.19.2021 01:47
    Photo ID: 6524712
    VIRIN: 210219-N-QY759-0082
    Resolution: 7165x5118
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAO Black History Month Event, by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Okinawa
    Black History Month
    Alpha Kappa Alpha
    CFAO

