CAMP SHIELDS, Japan (Feb. 19, 2021) A member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Phi Omicron Omega Chapter talks with Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa chaplain Cmdr. Jason Rochester at the CFAO Black History Month event held on Camp Shields, Okinawa, Japan Feb. 19, 2021. Members of Alpha Kappa Alpha were among the participants in a presentation on the historic Black fraternities and sororities of the National Pan-Hellenic Council. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2021 01:47
|Photo ID:
|6524712
|VIRIN:
|210219-N-QY759-0082
|Resolution:
|7165x5118
|Size:
|1.71 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CFAO Black History Month Event, by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
