CAMP SHIELDS, Japan (Feb. 19, 2021) A member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Phi Omicron Omega Chapter talks with Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa chaplain Cmdr. Jason Rochester at the CFAO Black History Month event held on Camp Shields, Okinawa, Japan Feb. 19, 2021. Members of Alpha Kappa Alpha were among the participants in a presentation on the historic Black fraternities and sororities of the National Pan-Hellenic Council. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.19.2021 Date Posted: 02.19.2021 01:47 Photo ID: 6524712 VIRIN: 210219-N-QY759-0082 Resolution: 7165x5118 Size: 1.71 MB Location: OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CFAO Black History Month Event, by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.