Cmdr. Tin T. Tran, the commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) salutes the side boys during a change of command ceremony on the foc’s’le. McCain is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Markus Castaneda)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2021 01:34
|Photo ID:
|6524705
|VIRIN:
|210219-N-WI365-1156
|Resolution:
|5328x3806
|Size:
|1.06 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS John S. McCain Change of Command [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Markus Castaneda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USS John S. McCain Change of Command
LEAVE A COMMENT