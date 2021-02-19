Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS John S. McCain Change of Command [Image 7 of 8]

    USS John S. McCain Change of Command

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    02.19.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Markus Castaneda 

    Destroyer Squadron 15

    Cmdr. Ryan T. Easterday, former commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) salutes the side boys as he departs a change of command on the foc’s’le. McCain is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Markus Castaneda)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2021
    Date Posted: 02.19.2021 01:34
    Photo ID: 6524704
    VIRIN: 210219-N-WI365-1146
    Resolution: 4916x3511
    Size: 964.74 KB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

